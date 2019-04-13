April 9, 1927 - April 7, 2019 Gretalee Hailey passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 just two days shy of her 92nd birthday at her home in Playa del Rey, California. She was surrounded by her loving family and caregivers, Evelyn and Hazel. She is survived by her three children, Susan Olsen, Thomas Olsen, Carolee Mariani, and granddaughter Britt Royce. A Los Angeles native, Gretalee attended Wilton Place Elementary, John Burrows Junior High, L.A.High, and USC. She was predeceased in 2016 by her beloved husband, Jason Armstrong Hailey. They were devoted partners, sharing their abounding love with family, sailing the high seas, and traveling the world. Gretalee's home was her sanctuary. There she enjoyed entertaining, cooking, knitting, and tending to her garden, especially her beautiful roses. Gretalee was an avid reader, especially history! Summers were spent at the family farm in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, where she loved everything from hosting friends and family to making her delicious jams from the concord grapes grown on the acreage. Gretalee treasured her friends, old and new alike, with overflowing compassion. A longtime member of the California Yacht Club, Gretalee enjoyed Wednesday and Thursday bridge with her many friends at the Club. As a member of Chapter GT P.E.O. Sisterhood, Gretalee cherished warm friendships with women who enriched her life, and she theirs. Gretalee wanted you to remember that "loving and caring for her family was the focal point of her life." Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019