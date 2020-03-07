|
March 24, 1955 - March 5, 2020 "Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature" -Gerard de NervalGretchen Lee Gill Plotkin passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, on March 5th, 2020. Gretchen was born in Tacoma, Washington, on March 24, 1955. She graduated from Stadium High in 1973 and the University of the Pacific in 1977. She moved to Los Angeles after finishing college and worked for a brokerage firm, where she flourished. In 1982 she was married to Dr. Daniel Plotkin and they went on to have two beautiful daughters, Abigail and Michelle. Gretchen embraced Judaism with the same joy, enthusiasm and curiosity with which she approached her life. Throughout her life Gretchen had a unique ability to find beauty that nourished her soul, whether in music, her home, or in nature. She found joy and meaning in rituals and events that brought her family together, including hosting Shabbat every Friday night, celebrating holidays, and planning vacations. She never took for granted the little things in life, like walking with her friends around the lake, enjoying afternoon coffee & sweets, and watching the seasons change. When her daughters were grown, she returned to her early interest in photography and began a new journey photographing flowers. Her eye for detail and her patience for capturing the moment, "the soul of the flower," earned her numerous awards, and her photos were selected for national & international exhibits. Her treasured prints are found in the homes of many friends. Gretchen often said she had a fairytale life. Sadly, her life ended far too soon, leaving her family and friends brokenhearted. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Plotkin, MD; daughters Abbie Plotkin Kleiman (Evan) and Michelle Plotkin (Peter); mother, Phyllis Gill; brother, John Gill (Virginia); sister, Susan Gill, and granddaughter, Naomi Kleiman. She was predeceased by her father, Bill Gill, and her brothers, Dan and Timothy Gill. She also leaves behind a large extended and beloved family of Gills, Kleimans, Nimoys, and Plotkins. A memorial service in her honor is held on Monday, March 9th at 11:00 am at Hillside Memorial Park. Donations in her honor may be made to Huntington Gardens, Descanso Gardens or Stephen S. Wise Temple in Los Angeles. "If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change" -Buddha
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020