September 29, 1942 - July 13, 2020 Gretchen Teeple, IHM passed away quietly on July 13, 2020 with the prayerful support of her Community members in Los Angeles. Gretchen was a member of the Immaculate Heart Community for 70 years. She was the daughter of Albert and Dorothy Teeple joined in family by her siblings Patricia, Peggy and Michael with Peggy surviving.Inspired by the Immaculate Heart Sisters who taught her at St. Anthony's High School in Long Beach, California, Gretchen entered the order's novitiate in 1960. She taught in several elementary schools but she found her great call in applying her Master's degree in clinical psychology by creating highly specialized programs for severely disturbed children. After extensive work spanning several years, Gretchen's plan for residential treatment for children suffering from physical and sexual abuse came to fruition in the Jasper Mountain School in Jasper, Oregon which is still open today. The goal was to provide personalized education along with healing and growth with some children moving into foster care and adoption.Technology intrigued Gretchen and she eagerly explored desktop publishing assisting her in her teaching and in managing Community concerns.The Immaculate Heart Community gratefully acknowledges Gretchen's many gifts, kindness, and faithful heart.Donations in her memory can be made to the Immaculate Heart Community Residence at 435 S. Kenmore #202, Los Angeles, CA 90020