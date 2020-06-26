November 8, 1921 - March 21, 2020 Guadalupe (Lupe) was born in Juarez, Mexico-third of six siblings born to Maria Carrillo and Guadalupe Gonzalez.Lupe spent her childhood and young adulthood in Juarez and became an elementary school teacher. In 1944, she married Ramon Gutierrez whom she had known since high school. Lupe followed Ramon to Maryland after they married where he was serving as an officer in the U.S. Army. They settled in Los Angeles in 1947 and established their lifelong home in Norwalk in 1953, where they raised their four children. She worked in the Little Lake school district starting in 1963 for 44 years, initially in the cafeteria, then as an Instructional Aide in Bilingual education. Lupe was resourceful, creative, generous of spirit and handy. She returned to school to earn her high school equivalency certificate and earned an AA in Early Childhood Education from Cerritos College. She became a naturalized citizen, learned to drive, took typing class, cake decorating and swimming lessons (not all at the same time). She was active with the St. Pius X church community and the women's guild. She sewed Barbie doll clothes for her daughters, supported Boy Scout and Girl Scout activities and made one-of- a-kind Easter and Christmas dresses for Margot and Alda. Her Christmas tamales were beyond compare.Lupe enjoyed word search and jigsaw puzzles, walking for leisure and health, afternoon soap operas, a good movie with Ramon and dining out. She nurtured several dogs and a few cats over the years; she missed her favorite, golden retrievers Foxy Lady and Blondie, long after they died.Ramon and Lupe enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family that grew to include daughters and sons in-law and three grandchildren. In addition to trips around the US related to Ramon's work, adventures included many trips to Juarez to visit family and friends and other places throughout Mexico, Spain, China, and Europe.She leaves behind family and friends who will remember her stylish dressing - never without earrings - sense of humor, enjoyment of a good cup of coffee and a story to share. Her grace and beauty would turn heads, but it was her soul and heart that blessed all who knew her.Her last seven years were spent at an assisted living residence in Altadena where she was well liked for her good nature and storytelling. Lupe passed quietly on March 21, 2020 in Altadena of natural causes at 98 years and was buried March 27 at Calvary Cemetery. Lupe was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Ramon. She is survived by her four children, Ramon, Jr., Margot, Alda, Eddie and her three grandchildren, Nicole, Alison and Sean.



