1/1
Guadalupe S. García
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 9, 1937 - November 18, 2020 Guadalupe Sanchez García was born in 1937 in Coalcomán, Michoacán, and immigrated to the US in 1970 with her husband Celestino García to make a better life for their children. She made Bell Gardens her home in 1982. She never attended school, but learned to read, walking barefoot into her teen years, to preserve her one pair of shoes. She loved her adopted country and voted in every election. Widowed in 1998, Lupe never looked back at her difficult circumstances, but always lived life to the fullest, eager to engage in any new adventure. She had endless compassion toward others, always comforting and helping the ill or distressed, and took great delight in her grandchildren. For 83 years she made the world a better place and will be tremendously missed. Guadalupe is survived by ten siblings, children Robert, Manuel, Dolores, Carlos, Sergio, George, Emma, Anna, and Elma García, and 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved