March 9, 1937 - November 18, 2020 Guadalupe Sanchez García was born in 1937 in Coalcomán, Michoacán, and immigrated to the US in 1970 with her husband Celestino García to make a better life for their children. She made Bell Gardens her home in 1982. She never attended school, but learned to read, walking barefoot into her teen years, to preserve her one pair of shoes. She loved her adopted country and voted in every election. Widowed in 1998, Lupe never looked back at her difficult circumstances, but always lived life to the fullest, eager to engage in any new adventure. She had endless compassion toward others, always comforting and helping the ill or distressed, and took great delight in her grandchildren. For 83 years she made the world a better place and will be tremendously missed. Guadalupe is survived by ten siblings, children Robert, Manuel, Dolores, Carlos, Sergio, George, Emma, Anna, and Elma García, and 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



