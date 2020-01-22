|
October 1, 1950 - December 14, 2019 Will, Papa, Dad, beloved brother, uncle, Nino, son, passed away December 14th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Honorably discharged from the Army on July 1st, 1975. He obtained a Parachute Badge as well as a National Defense Service Medal. He is survived by his mother Teresa Maria Ramirez, ex-wife Carol Smith, children Guillermo Ramirez and Cynthia Robinson, daughter-in-law Patricia Ramirez, son-in-law Charles Robinson, grandchildren Gabriella and Emilio Villegas, and great-grandchildren Audrey and Wyatt Holland. We have loved him in life, let us not forget him in death.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 22, 2020