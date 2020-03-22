|
November 22, 1932 - March 17, 2020 Gus Tassopulos was born in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1951. At L.A. High, he starred on the basketball team, earning All Western League Honors in both his junior and senior years, and First Team All-City honors in his senior year. He was also Student Body President. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army, heading a battalion at Fort Benning, Georgia and earned his B.A. at UCLA. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, he owned a candy store at the corner of 5th and Hill in downtown Los Angeles with his brother Peter Tassopulos. Subsequently, he became the bartender at the Polo Lounge of the Beverly Hills Hotel. He was well known at the bar and at the pool for more than two decades. Afterwards, he managed the Brentwood restaurant Mason's. In the 1990s and 2000s he was the beloved bartender at the Bel Air Hotel. His charm and individuality will be missed by many. According to Gus's wishes there will be no memorial service. If any should desire to make donations in his name, they can be made to those organizations that are supporting hotel and restaurant workers in this time of dire need. Alternatively, donations can be made to organizations that support the fine arts, which was a great love in his life.
