(57), beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 8, 2019. Gwen Nishida was, among other things, an accomplished quilter, an avid crossword puzzler, and a passionate traveler. Daughter of Kikuko and the late John Nishida, she is survived by her mother; loving husband, Chris; daughter, Carly; son, John; one sister and two brothers; and many other relatives. A service was held for her at Senshin Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles on May 25, 2019. (213) 749-1449 www.kubotanikkeimortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 29, 2019