Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Nishida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen Misaye Nishida

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gwen Misaye Nishida Obituary
(57), beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 8, 2019. Gwen Nishida was, among other things, an accomplished quilter, an avid crossword puzzler, and a passionate traveler. Daughter of Kikuko and the late John Nishida, she is survived by her mother; loving husband, Chris; daughter, Carly; son, John; one sister and two brothers; and many other relatives. A service was held for her at Senshin Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles on May 25, 2019. (213) 749-1449 www.kubotanikkeimortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
Download Now