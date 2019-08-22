|
The Rev. Dr. Gwynne Guibord, Internationally Recognized Interfaith Leader and Founder of The Guibord Center, Loses 10-Year Battle with CancerLOS ANGELES-The Rev. Dr. Gwynne Guibord, founder and president emerita of The Guibord Center, an interfaith nonprofit organization, lost a 10-year battle with cancer on August 15. She was 75.Born June 27, 1944 in Flint, Michigan, Dr. Guibord earned her PhD in clinical psychology and had a successful career as a psychotherapist and educator. Her sister's death in 1992 took her into the priesthood. Completing a master's degree in divinity from Claremont School of Theology in 1998, Dr. Guibord was ordained in the Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches (UFMCC) that year. Her leadership in ecumenical and interreligious roles with the World Council of Churches and National Council of Churches of Christ (NCCC) led to significant breakthroughs in the UFMCC's relationships with both organizations and garnered much attention. In March 2003, Bob Edgar, The General Secretary of the NCCC, sent Dr. Guibord as part of a special envoy to the Vatican to meet with His Holiness Pope John Paul II in an attempt to prevent the U.S. from going to war with Iraq for a second time. It was one of several urgent diplomatic missions she was asked to join seeking peace in conflict areas around the world.In May 2003, following UFMCC's retreat from their commitment to ecumenical and interfaith work, Episcopal Bishop J. Jon Bruno personally invited Dr. Guibord to transfer her ordination to the Episcopal Church to serve the Diocese of Los Angeles. In 2005, she was officially ordained in the Episcopal Church and became the Bishop's Ecumenical and Interreligious Officer. She served at times simultaneously as The Interfaith Consultant to the Episcopal Church in the USA.Dr. Guibord's interfaith involvement also included serving as president of the California Council of Churches, the Interfaith Alliance, the Interreligious Council of Southern California, and Progressive Christians Uniting. She served as co-chair of the National Muslim-Christian Initiative Dialogue on behalf of the NCCC and, most recently, of the NCCC's Buddhist-Christian Dialogue and Hindu-Christian Dialogue. She also independently co-founded and co-convened the Christian-Muslim Consultative Group with her colleague, Imam Jihad Turk.In 2009, at age 65, Dr. Guibord learned she had stage IV breast cancer. "At a time when most people retire, Gwynne decided to take her many friendships forged throughout years of interfaith experience and create a completely new kind of organization where people could come to know and value the Holy in the other," noted Dr. Lois M. Sprague, who recently succeeded Dr. Guibord as The Guibord Center's president. In 2011, Dr. Guibord officially launched the Center.The Guibord Center fosters relationships among the Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities and beyond through events and resources that unite followers of all faith traditions around shared values and experiences of the Holy. "It's not possible for one to say that they love God, or whatever one calls the Holy, and hate or try to dodamage to another human being," Dr. Guibord wrote. "The Guibord Center was established to confront the distortions that we hold about one another and to uphold that which is good."Dr. Guibord also served during its initial five years as chair of the board of directors of Housing Works, a leading nonprofit that provides essential services for persons transitioning from chronic homelessness to permanent supportive housing.Dr. Guibord is survived by her wife and partner of 40 years, Dr. Lois M. Sprague; her mother, Donnis; sister Kathryn; niece, Rachel (Shane); grandnephews, Andre and Jordan; brother-in-law, William; and nephews, Eric and Joel. She was predeceased by her father, Louis, and her sister Cindy.Requiem Eucharist will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 24, at St. John's Cathedral, 514 West Adams Blvd., Los Angeles 90007. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Glendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Guibord Center at http://theguibordcenter.org/donations or by calling 323.333.4664.The Guibord Center – Religion Inside Out is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that invites people everywhere to "turn religion inside out" – to affirm and share in the values at the center of our many faith traditions, such as kindness, compassion, respect, humility, and concern for others. Founded in 2011, the Center works to confront the distorted views we may hold about others' beliefs through public lectures and events that open both the heart and mind. Learn more at www.theguibordcenter.org or 323.333.4664. The Guibord Center is not affiliated with The Episcopal Church or with any individual church or religion."Gwynne had an inherent revulsion to anything that sought to diminish the Holy in the other - even in those with whom she most strongly disagreed. That trait combined with her utterly disarming sense of humor and deep love of God in all things made her a friend to treasure." Dr. Lo Sprague
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019