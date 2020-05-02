The Honorable H. Brent Meyers, 78, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in Lowell, Arkansas surrounded by loved ones. Brent was born February 21, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Harry Fuller Meyers and Gerrie Sophia Karras Young. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Embrace Grace Ministry at Gracepointe Church, 3000 E. McKinney St. Denton, Texas, 76209. Arrangements with Heritage Funeral Home. Online guestbook and obituary at www.heritageofnwa.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.