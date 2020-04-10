|
|
November 1, 1937 - April 5, 2020 Halli was Born in Northern Germany and remained there until age 24 when she left the little town of her birth to venture to America. Four years later, while on the slopes at Mammoth, she met the right man and married Mel who turned out to be the true love she sought. A few years after marriage, their son David arrived and completed the family. For all the years that followed, Halli was dedicated to family and friends, and had many best and dearest friends, more than anyone could count. She always remembered and celebrated everyone's birthday without fail. She was also fully dedicated to Mel's large family. She was generous with her wit and sense of humor, her intelligence and her affection, her love for all those around her, and her need to present all with gifts for any deserving occasion, or for no occasion at all. As a Landscape Architect, her mission in life turned to the California Native Plant Society, an organization dedicated to preserving California's unique plant and flora life, as was she, ultimately rising to President. She is survived by her husband and son. Due to current conditions, no gathering is presently being scheduled.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020