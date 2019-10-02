|
May 3, 1928 - September 29, 2019 Hana Koral passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday afternoon, September 29th. Born in Poland, she moved to Israel following WWII and then to the United States with her family in 1958. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Services will be held Wednesday, October 2nd 2019, 10am at Mount Sinai, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 2, 2019