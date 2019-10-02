Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(800) 600-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Hana Koral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hana Koral

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hana Koral Obituary
May 3, 1928 - September 29, 2019 Hana Koral passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday afternoon, September 29th. Born in Poland, she moved to Israel following WWII and then to the United States with her family in 1958. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Services will be held Wednesday, October 2nd 2019, 10am at Mount Sinai, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
Download Now