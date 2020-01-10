Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Hanako Oshita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hanako Oshita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hanako Oshita Obituary
(97) passed away on December 3, 2019 in Redondo Beach. She was predeceased by her husband, Mitsuo Oshita; children Irene and Robert; and is survived by her grandchildren, Debbie (Jose) Elizaga and Kyle Takenaka; great-granddaughter, Rylee Elizaga; sister-in-law, Clara Ike; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:30AM at the Chapel of Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, with Rev. John Iwohara from Gardena Buddhist Church officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hanako's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -