(97) passed away on December 3, 2019 in Redondo Beach. She was predeceased by her husband, Mitsuo Oshita; children Irene and Robert; and is survived by her grandchildren, Debbie (Jose) Elizaga and Kyle Takenaka; great-granddaughter, Rylee Elizaga; sister-in-law, Clara Ike; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:30AM at the Chapel of Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, with Rev. John Iwohara from Gardena Buddhist Church officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020