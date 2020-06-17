Handumy Jean Tahan, 83, died June 13, 2020, in Los Angeles having played pancreatic cancer to a draw.Born Handumy Jean Nabhan in El Paso August 29, 1936, to James and Mathilde, she was eighth of ten children. She and her brothers and sisters, June, Jerome, Johnny, George, Nick, Ruby, Georgette, Fred and Joseph, were loyal to one another all the days of their lives. Known as Norma in her youth, Handumy grew up in Texas at the height of the Great Depression and during the waning days of the Old West. She hung around her mother's luncheonette where she learned to cook American, Mexican and Syrian food. She played the tinny piano and cleaned spittoons at her father's saloon while cowboys played poker and told jokes. It is no wonder she could charm a snake out of its rattle.After graduating Austin High School in 1954, Handumy took an office job at Fort Bliss and then Beaumont Army Hospital. She moved to L.A. in 1961. She worked many years managing the offices of a Hollywood doctor to the stars.In 1971, she married William N. Tahan. They had twins Tut (Lorraine) and Joy (David). Bill's first son Nick (Diane) rounded out the family. Handumy loved Bill and considered their marriage to be the best years of her life. She and Bill worked hard, educated their kids, hosted and travelled. They volunteered at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Society of St. Vincent De Paul and Assistance League of Southern California. After Bill passed in 2003, Handumy ran her businesses, enjoyed her family and cared for her dogs. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Vivienne, George, Poppy, Will (Ashley) and Tyler (Tallon), and her great grandchildren Scotlend, Maddison, Ella, Emma and Daniel.Handumy will be interred on June 23, 2020 at 8:45 a.m., Forest Lawn Glendale – 1712 S. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205. Covid-19 protocols will be observed. A reception will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church.



