HANK MINORU OKA
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 26, 1931 - May 7, 2020 Hank "Minoru" Oka, age 89, passed away on May 7th, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean "Chiz"; Father of Garrett "Bud" (deceased), Rob (Shirley-deceased), Rick (Adrienne), Gayle (Alan) Nakagawa, and Gidge (Dr. Mitch) Taguchi. Grandfather of 10 grandchildren and Great-Grandfather of 3 great-grandsons. Brother of Misao Chomori, Margie Chomori (deceased),and George (Betty) Oka,. Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved