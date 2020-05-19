Or Copy this URL to Share

April 26, 1931 - May 7, 2020 Hank "Minoru" Oka, age 89, passed away on May 7th, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean "Chiz"; Father of Garrett "Bud" (deceased), Rob (Shirley-deceased), Rick (Adrienne), Gayle (Alan) Nakagawa, and Gidge (Dr. Mitch) Taguchi. Grandfather of 10 grandchildren and Great-Grandfather of 3 great-grandsons. Brother of Misao Chomori, Margie Chomori (deceased),and George (Betty) Oka,. Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store