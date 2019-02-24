Our beloved mother, Hanna Young, died peacefully at home on December 22, 2018 with her loving family and friends by her side. She was predeceased by our dear father, Simon Young, who passed away on October 31, 2017. Hanna grew up in Lithuania and survived the Holocaust, losing her first husband and almost all of her large loving family. Her greatest gift to all who knew her is that even after her unbearable suffering in the ghetto and in the concentration camp, her life completely shattered, she ultimately chose to face her future with hope, love and a smile. Always looking for the positive, she lived life fully and lovingly with wisdom, strength, generosity, compassion, humor and a passionate commitment to her family, close friends and her desire to share her story and the lessons of the Holocaust. She was a strong voice for tolerance and empathy for others. She always remembered how it felt to be hated simply for who you are. She leaves behind her three children, eight grandchildren, two great grandsons, her loving niece, extended family and her friends. Our hope is that our mother's life story, that so beautifully portrays the power of love and hope, will live on in the hearts of all she touched, and that her message of kindness and compassion will continue to be an inspiration and will spread in our troubled world. As an expression of empathy, donations can be made to the United States Memorial Holocaust Museum, ushmm.org or HIAS, hias.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary