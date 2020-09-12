April 8, 1928 - August 22, 2020 Our mother, Hannah Griffith Bradley, passed away August 22 in her Carpinteria home surrounded by her daughters Sarah, Kathy, and Lizzie. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Griffith in Pasadena, California, she attended, and forever valued, Polytechnic and Ethel Walker schools, and Smith College. She married our father, Wilson Bradley Jr., and raised us in Pasadena. Her leadership, intellect, work ethic, and sense of humor helped shape our vision of life's possibilities.Hannah believed strongly in contributing to one's community and was involved with many philanthropic and volunteer activities including the Pasadena Day Nursery, Huntington Botanical Gardens, LA Arboretum, Caltech, and Polytechnic School. She was a teacher and leader, serving as the first woman to chair the Polytechnic School Board of Trustees and president of the California Arboretum Foundation. She was also an avid gardener, a long-time member of the Pasadena Garden club, and a docent at the Huntington Gardens. Her garden was featured on many garden tours and won numerous awards. Later in her life Hannah moved to the family beach house at Sandyland Cove in Carpinteria, where she built a wonderful new community of friends, created more stunning gardens and continued her passion for cooking. There, she also developed a love of birds through the surrounding Carpinteria salt marsh sanctuary. Hannah had many physical challenges in her 92 years, but managed each one with determination, wit and grace, and was a true inspiration to those who knew her. She is survived by her brother, Jim Griffith in Tucson, AZ; three daughters, their husbands, and five grandchildren. Her giving nature, sage advice, and strong spirit will be missed by all. Donations can be made in her honor to Direct Relief International, PBS Southern California, Polytechnic School, Smith College, Caltech, Santa Barbara Land Trust, LA Arboretum.



