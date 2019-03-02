|
February 15, 1943 - January 16, 2019 Hans Christian King, 75, passed peacefully at his home in Rancho Mirage, CA on Jan. 16, 2019. Born in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1943, Hans was an internationally renowned medium, author, lecturer, and mentor. Hans's teachings continue to be an inspiration around the world.Agape Spiritual Center is holding a Celebration of Life service at the Saban Theater, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills on March 10 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: www.HansKing.org
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 2, 2019