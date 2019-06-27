|
November 6, 1919 - June 19, 2019 Hans Hacker, 99, died peacefully in Los Angeles. Born in Vienna in 1919, he left the city in 1939 after Hitler's annexation of Austria. Hans and his beloved wife Lisl lived in London during World War II, after which they arrived in Los Angeles where they lived together until Lisl's death in 2013. Hans worked as a manufacturing executive until the early 1990s and continued to stay active up through his hundredth year, taking a two-month trip to Austria each spring to visit friends. He is survived by sons Tony and Michael, daughter-in-law Melissa Stoker, and grandson Oliver. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public funeral or ceremony, but donations may be made to CARE.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 27, 2019