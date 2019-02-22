Resources More Obituaries for Hans Knoblauch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hans Jorg Knoblauch

Obituary Condolences Flowers February 15, 1930 - December 17, 2018 On Monday, December 17, 2018, Hans Jorg Knoblauch, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 88. He leaves his wife of 41 years, Anita (Chiaradonna) Knoblauch, whom he married on July 12, 1977 in San Francisco, CA; his daughter, Adriana Knoblauch; grandson Alexander Hoover; brother-in-law Marcel Kumli; sister-in-law Dorli Knoblauch; sister-in-law Maria Erskine; sister-in-law Aurora Vitale; nephew and godson Marcel Kumli; niece and goddaughter Eva Noverraz; many nephews and nieces from his sister, brother and in-laws; and many close friends. Hans was born on February 15, 1930 in Bern, Switzerland, to Paul Knoblauch and Lisa Keppler Knoblauch. In his early years Hans would ride his bicycle from Bern to Geneva to spend time with his elder brother and sisters. He was an avid swimmer spending hours in the Aare River then later the Pacific Ocean. He also enjoyed skiing and playing soccer from a very young age. Hans was known as a tinkerer often taking things apart and putting them back together. This led to an ability to fix almost anything. He then went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree in Switzerland. Hans moved to the United States in 1959 and spent most of his career as a long-term engineer with American SIP Corporation, from which he retired in 2010. Hans truly enjoyed learning of all types especially gaining a deeper understanding of how things worked. Seeing the world, experiencing new and different cultures brought him immense pleasure. He was passionate about chess, Scrabble, photography, gardening, cooking, entertaining, painting with watercolors, sudoku, reading, hiking, sailing and enjoying the natural world. He transferred his love of nature to his grandson Alexander which inspired his career. When Hans was not traveling for work, as he did weekly, he could be found at home in his garden, playing chess with the great masters by imitating their games out of the newspaper or in his "shack" in the garage repairing something, creating works with wood, crafts or art masterpieces to surprise everyone. Many may have seen Hans, if you were awake that early, taking his daily hikes around the Upper Back Bay in Newport Beach, CA, which brought him peace and pleasure. Hans was a hard working, caring and humble individual who stayed true to his values. He believed strongly in the merit of his integrity, and this remained one of his defining characteristics throughout his life. He was loving and accepting of all people, as long as they were respectful of the rights of others. He was a strong family man who took care of his loved ones with an open heart and a welcoming home. His honesty, kindness and generosity were at the heart of his beliefs. His integrity, humor and intelligence were respected by all who knew him personally and at work. He could appear at first to be reserved and stoic, but also had a surprisingly funny and playful nature. Although the lessons Hans has given us and the beautiful memories will live on forever, the space left by his loss will never be filled. So we say Adieu, until we meet again. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30th, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks for donations to be made in his honor to: Lewy Body Dementia Association. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries