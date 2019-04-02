July 5, 1944 - March 25, 2019 Hap Chamberlin, a Network Staff Associate Director with NBC from 1965 to 1992, died on March 25, 2019 at the age of 74. Hap spent a lifetime in the industry he loved and continued his father Willard Cranston Chamberlin's legacy in television. A native of Los Angeles, Hap lent his creativity to some of television's most loved and iconic game shows including Hollywood Squares, Wheel of Fortune, Let's Make a Deal, Name That Tune, Password, Card Sharks,The Gong Show and more. Hap was most proud of his contributions to many comedy and variety shows including The Tonight Show, Laugh-In, The Midnight Special, Chico and the Man, Real People and many more. Hap directed live sporting events including the Rose Parade, the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl games, the World Series, Monday Night Football and the Winter Olympics as well as television Specials, day time television series, news and features. He began his career in television in 1965 at KCOP. Hap is survived by his wife of 45 years Kendra, his sisters Connie Castner and Cheryl Daub, his daughter Trina Grogan and his grandchildren Hunter and Canon. A private family service will be followed by a memorial gathering for friends and family at the Tam O'Shanter, 2980 W. Los Feliz Blvd., Los Angeles at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 5th. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary