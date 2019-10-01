Home

July 27, 1917 - September 5, 2019 Hara was born in Lihue, Kauai, lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Whittier, California.She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Yee Poom Chang and her son, Howard Chang. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Sunny) Chang, Keith (Teri) Chang; and daughter-in law, Judie Chang; grandchildren, Kevin, Heather, Holly, Kyle, Kenny, Bryan; and eighteen great-grandchildren; and many relatives. A memorial service was held on September 28, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019
