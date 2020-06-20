Harlene S. Leeds
February 7, 1931 - June 18, 2020 Our Nana, born February 7, 1931, said goodbye on June 18, 2020. Harlene left this world to join her husband, Fred, following 69 years of marriage. It was the ultimate love affair from the time they met in junior high school until today. "Har and Fel" are together once again. We can still hear her saying "YES FRED." They are eternally cruising on The Love Boat, with Nana sipping J&B scotch and Papa playing craps. Nana leaves behind her adoring family and friends. We will always miss our Nana. No service will be held.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
