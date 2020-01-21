|
|
October 9, 1934 - January 19, 2020 Dr. Harold Bennett Markowitz, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Beverly Hills, California, surrounded by his family. Dr. Markowitz was born in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to New York City to attend Columbia University for his undergraduate degree, graduating in 1956. He returned to Cleveland to attend Case Western Reserve Medical School, which he graduated from in 1960. Dr. Markowitz moved to Los Angeles in 1961 to complete his medical residency at Los Angeles County Medical Center and then served his country honorably as a United States Air Force Captain, operating as the Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, New York. Dr. Markowitz then entered private solo practice as an Orthopaedic Surgeon in the Los Angeles area and was on staff at many local hospitals, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, treating many grateful patients for over 40 years. He was an attending physician of Orthopaedic Surgery at UCLA, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and of the American College of Sports Medicine, and a Diplomate of the Arthroscopic Board of North America.Dr. Markowitz loved to travel, especially to France, with his wife Vera of 51 years. He was devoted to his family and his Jewish faith, first as a member of Beth Jacob Congregation and later as a member of the Beverly Hills Synagogue. Dr. Markowitz is survived by Vera; his three children and their spouses, David and Sara, Susan and Ira, and Steven and Michelle; and his six grandchildren, Mollie, Mo, Ethan, Eva, Charlotte, and Alex.Funeral services will be held on January 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Mount Sinai Memorial Park at 5950 Forest Lawn Dr. in Los Angeles, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 21, 2020