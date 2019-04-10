Services Holy Cross Mortuary 5835 West Slauson Avenue Culver City , CA 90230 (310) 836-5500 Resources More Obituaries for Harold Paulus Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Edward Paulus M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 4, 1929 - April 5, 2019 Harold E. Paulus, MD, Professor Emeritus, University of California, Los Angeles, Department of RheumatologyDr. Harold E. Paulus, age 89, of Encino, CA, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. Harold Paulus, or "Hal" to his friends and family, was born August 4, 1929 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Harold F. and Marian Paulus. His mother passed away when Harold was in grammar school. He and his sister Joanne were raised by his father and stepmother, Florence. Harold graduated from Bethlehem High School in June 1957. He graduated "Magna cum laude" and Phi Beta Kappa from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, with A.B. degree in 1951. In 1955, Harold earned his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, Philadelphia, PA. Alpha Omega Alpha. From 1955-1956 Dr. Paulus was a Rotating Intern at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, and he served in the US Army Medical Corps as Captain, from 1956-1958. During summers while attending Lehigh University, working toward his Bachelor's degree, Harold worked at Bethlehem Steel Company where his father, Harold F. Paulus, was a metallographer and Harold E.'s future wife Rita Cota's father also worked in the Accounting Department. Harold's work at Bethlehem Steel included cleaning red hot dripping steel off the rollers in which steel was made into sheets and another summer he worked in a laboratory near his father's office in which young Harold assisted in quality assurance test calculations of the finished steel product. During Harold's third year of medical school, he shadowed a Pennsylvania doctor practicing medicine in North Dakota. Harold earned enough money to buy his first automobile, a 1929 Model A pickup truck for $35.00. He fixed it up and painted it black. Harold and his father enjoyed taking it on fishing trips. Harold recalled being given a hospital cafeteria meal ticket for food but slept in the basement of the doctor's home whom he shadowed. Dr. Paulus was a humble and dedicated student of medicine. Harold met the love of his life, Rita H. Cota, at Lehigh University where they were both students. Rita being three years older was teaching a class in Microbiology, her major, in which Harold was the student. He asked her on a date but she declined stating that she would not date a student. She did, however, recall meeting him years before at the playground where their mothers took them. She recalled his curly locks and hazel eyes. After the course was completed Harold asked her out again and she agreed. Rita worked at a blood bank in Chicago where she worked in the forefront of AIDS research testing blood. Harold would visit her driving his 1929 black Model A. On one of his visits to Chicago, he proposed marriage to Rita. They were married on June 16, 1955, the day after Harold's graduation from medical school. The marriage was held at St. Ursula's Church in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Harold's bride Rita graduated with a Master of Science degree from Pennsylvania State University receiving and later a Doctor of Philosophy degree in bacteriology from Lehigh University. Harold and Rita moved to Texas after his enlistment in the Army for Army Corps Training and relocated to Maryland for the remainder of his Army service. Harold and Rita moved to Austin, Minnesota, where Dr. Paulus joined the Austin Clinic, a private medical practice. Dr. Paulus held the position of President of the Mower County Medical Society (Minnesota, 1964). It was in Austin, Minnesota, where Harold and Rita adopted their two wonderful children, Cynthia "Cyndy" Susan Paulus and Andrew "Andy" James Paulus. In 1965, Harold, Rita, Cyndy and Andrew moved to California where Harold became a Resident of Internal Medicine at the Wadsworth Hospital Veterans Administration Center, Los Angeles, CA. He later become a Rheumatology Fellow studying under his mentor, Carl Pearson, M.D. at UCLA Medical Center. He completed a clinical pharmacology fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in 1969. In 1969, he became assistant professor of medicine in residence in UCLA Medical Center and began his career as clinician-educator. He was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in May 1969. Dr. Paulus became an associate director of the Institute of Rehabilitation and Chronic Diseases, UCLA. In 1972, he became associate professor of medicine at UCLA School of Medicine. In 1977 he became director of the Division of Rheumatology, UCLA School of Medicine and in 1978 a professor of medicine at UCLA School of Medicine. In 1981, he became action director of the Division of Rheumatology, UCLA School of Medicine. In 1999, he becomes emeritus professor of medicine at UCLA School of Medicine. Dr. Paulus became an institution within the UCLA Division of Rheumatology with over forty years as a practicing doctor, scientist and researcher, mentor and well-respected colleague. Dr. Paulus served on an ad hoc committee set up by the FDA on clinical trial guidelines for arthritis treatments. Dr. Paulus co-authored clinical testing guidelines that became known as a pivotal force in the dawning disease-modifying antirheumatic drug era. He was recognized with numerous awards for his dedication to rheumatologic research and mentorship. Dr. Paulus held medical licenses in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and California. Professional societies includes: American Federation for Clinical Research, American Rheumatism Association, Southern California Chapter of American Rheumatism Association, American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics and the Southern California Chapter of the (Medical and Scientific Committee). Among numerous honors and awards, Dr. Paulus was awarded the Spirit of Hope Award of Scleroderma Foundation. Dr. Paulus was the Director of the Human Subject Protection Committee at UCLA and the ACR (American College of Rheumatology) Criteria Subcommittees. He has served as chair of the Carl M. Pearson Memorial Symposium, Frontiers of Rheumatology, in Rancho Mirage and Marina Del Rey, California, since 1983. Dr. Paulus was also on the editorial board for Arthritis and Rheumatism in addition to serving as reviewer for several leading medical journals including Journal of Rheumatology, Mayo Clinic Proceedings, and Annals of Internal Medicine. Dr. Paulus has authored and co-authored over 200 research articles and reviews in leading scientific journals in addition to over 50 book chapters and 140 abstracts on rheumatic diseases. Dr. Paulus traveled around the world as a researcher and lecturer. He and Rita enjoyed traveling as well including locations such as Scotland, Europe, Canada, Australia, and they really enjoyed camping with their children all over the western United States and Canada. Dr. Harold E. Paulus, known to be a very private person, felt it very important in his last weeks to share stories with his children about his life in which many details were learned and contributed to this reflection and memory of his life. Harold is survived by his two loving children, Cyndy and Andy, two grandsons, Joshua Ian Manning and Robert Michael Manning and three great-granddaughters: Alleigh Anne, Scarlett River and Willow Marie. He will be remembered as a loving father, devoted husband, highly respected clinician scientist and a great mentor to young medical students, trainees and fellows. Honoring the Life of Dr. Harold E. Paulus Services will include a Funeral Mass at the Holy Cross Mortuary Chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 W. Slauson, Culver City, CA 90230 on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Reception sponsored by Dr. Paulus' children, Cyndy and Andrew. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Harold E. Paulus Memorial Fund in Rheumatology at UCLA at the below address. www.giving.ucla.edu/DrHaroldPaulusMemorial UCLA Health Sciences Development Attn: Jennifer Brown, 10945 Le Conte Avenue, Suite 3132 Los Angeles, CA 90095 310.206.2435 Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019