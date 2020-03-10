|
|
March 26, 1923 - January 14, 2020 Harold "Hal" Hart passed away peacefully at his home in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 14 at the age of 96. Hal was born in Denver, Colorado to Max and Henrietta Hart. Hal attended University High School in Santa Monica and USC. He served with distinction during WWII with the 15th Army Air Force, 456th Bomb Group, 744th Squadron. Hal had a distinguished career in the packaging industry with Lermer Packaging, a division of Loral Aerospace. Harold was predeceased by his second wife, Ardell Hart. He is survived by his three children: Steven Hart, Emily Haas (Ken), Peter Hart (Tracy) and five grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 10, 2020