January 15, 1931 - September 29, 2020 Harold Shapiro, son of Abraham and Anne Shapiro, survived by wife Sandra Shapiro, children Deborah Baskin, Janice Shapiro, Francine Jeffrey, and David Shapiro, stepfather to Jennifer, John and Nicholas Bird, grandfather to Joshua Baskin, Hannah Farrington, Chester Dubov, Samuel Jeffrey, Emily Jeffrey, Grace Shapiro, Chloe Shapiro and Paula Alper, and step-grandfather to Taylor, Madison and Kraig Pittelko, died of complications of COVID in Ventura, California. Harold had a long career in southern California real estate, most notably serving as the property manager of the iconic Subway Terminal Building for a number of years.



