|
|
June 10, 1935 - December 19, 2019 Harriet Salzberg Bonn passed away at her home in Santa Monica on December 19. Her husband Robert Bonn preceded her in death and she is survived by her son Robert Alan Lieban Jr., daughter Raleigh Lieban, granddaughter Jessica Raleigh Lieban, stepdaughters Kathryn and Cecilia Bonn, confidant and pal Lola, and her longtime partner Ellis Seligman. Born on June 10, 1935, Harriet grew up in Bluefield, West Virginia, moving to Beverly Hills in 1952 for her senior year at Beverly Hills High School. She graduated from UCLA in 1957. Harriet was a pioneering director of marketing in educational media for CBS and Disney. Always a small town girl in the big city, Harriet was always in awe while filling her heart, soul and mind with her family and friends; travel, the arts, education and passionately fund raising for UCLA. Harriet was and will always be a shooting star who now leaves a truly loving community of friends and family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 24, 2019