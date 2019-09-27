|
|
December 11, 1929 - September 21, 2019 Harriet Ellen Strauss, longtime resident of Woodland Hills, passed away on September 21st, at the age of 89. Devoted wife of 53 years to Daniel Joseph Strauss, survived by her daughters Danelle Hickman and Melinda Maher; grandchildren Kelly Santos, Kimberly Zimmerman, Doug Maher, Carly Maher; and great-granddaughter Miriam Zimmerman. A natural teacher, Harriet was born in the San Fernando Valley where she lived her entire life. Although she had many diverse interests, Harriet always put her family above all else. She was an active community member and spent countless hours contributing her talents to the Friends of Platt Library. As an avid gardener, Harriet took pride in sharing arrangements of her beautiful camellias and roses with her lifelong friends. Harriet and Dan owned Granada Travel Agency where they were fortunate to travel around the world, returning home to share their slide shows with their family and friends. Although she will be greatly missed, her influence provides a loving foundation being passed on to future generations. A private service will be held next month. In lieu of flowers, please honor Harriet's memory by contributing to: Friends of the Platt Library, 23600 Victory Blvd. Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 27, 2019