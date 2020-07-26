March 31, 1927 - July 17, 2020 Beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and daughter of Anna and Louis Weinstein, Harriet Glicklich passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 of a long-standing heart condition. She was 93.Born March 31, 1927, in Madison, Wisconsin, Harriet grew up in Rockford, Illinois and attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison where, while editor of the Hillel newspaper on campus, she fell in love with a cub reporter who she tended to argue with a lot, Donald Glicklich. Harriet transferred to UCLA and graduated in 1949 with a BS in Zoology. She and Don married on September 11, 1949. After Don graduated from medical school, the young couple lived in various places across the country. While Don worked to establish himself as a pediatrician, Harriet tended to their growing family. Eventually, they were able to make Los Angeles (and most permanently Ladera Heights) their family home. Harriet was busy for many years raising their five children and being very active in such roles as Girl Scout Leader and President of the Board of their family synagogue. Always interested in people and an avid reader, Harriet went back to school to earn a Masters and a Ph.D. in psychology once the children had grown, to help others through her therapy practice.Harriet cherished her role as grandmother and her and Don's home became a center of family celebrations and memories. She and Don shared a love for gardening, music, theater and opera, and Harriet became passionate about beading. Her life took a dramatic turn in October 2003 when her beloved Don died unexpectedly, and she was left to forge a new life for herself. Harriet joined an emeritus college writing group and a book club at Temple Akiba, where she made new friends and fed her brilliant mind. In her later years, her son Martin and his family moved in with her and the home became rich with music and gatherings of musician friends, which she so loved.A final transition came to her life following an emergency surgery on December 29, 2018. She recovered and lived her final months at the skilled nursing facility Marycrest Manor working diligently to regain her health and return home. There she came to love painting and covered her wall with beautiful artwork and rediscovered the pleasures of root beer floats and ice cream. During this time, her great grandson was born and she delighted to see him and watch videos of him grow. Her family visited daily and took her for walks in the lush grounds where she was nourished by the fresh air, while enjoying the abundant flowers, lizards, and squirrels, and hunting for stones resembling birds' eggs. When COVID made these adventures impossible, she read the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, and novels, continued her painting and watched MSNBC, staying engaged always with the wider world. Harriet died gently at Marycrest Manor in the hills of Culver City cared for by the Sisters of the Carmelite Order and the exceptional nursing staff. She was surrounded by her family, while Bach's Goldberg Variations played, and with her youngest granddaughter Sophie telling her stories. The moment after Harriet passed, a pack of coyotes took to howling to prepare the heavens for her entrance, for, as her granddaughter Lauren put it, "the most loving matriarch who always made you feel special, cared for and loved unconditionally." She is survived by her children and their spouses: Deborah and Wayne Clayton, Steven Glicklich, Bethany and Tim Nail, Caren and Kirk McNamara, Martin and Carmina Glicklich; grandchildren: Anna and her husband Micah Saiger, Nico and Travis Clayton, Matthew and Gabi Nail, Erica, Lauren and David McNamara, and Samuel and Sophie Glicklich; and great grandson Herschel Dylan Saiger; as well as her brother and his wife, Irving and Natalie Weinstein, and her many nieces, nephews and large extended family.Finally, Harriet loved reading the obituaries. We hope that somewhere she enjoys this one.The family is forever grateful to the kind, compassionate and professional staff and good Sisters of Marycrest Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Harriet Glicklich to Marycrest Manor, 10664 Saint James Dr., Culver City, CA 90230



