July 9, 1919 - October 31, 2019 Died peacefully at 100 years old. Originally from Cleveland, Harriet lived most of her life in San Pedro. Predeceased by her beloved husband Leo and sons Malcolm and Alan. Survived by her loving family, daughter Adrienne (Barry) Resnick, grandsons Scott (Sarah) Resnick and Bryan (Shoshana) Resnick, and great-grandchildren, Max, Jack and Arielle, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on Monday, November 4 at 2PM.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
