|
|
April 18, 1937 - January 1, 2020 Harry Edward Matveld passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born April 18, 1937 in Winnipeg, Canada – the son of Olive Howick Matveld and Harry Benjamin Matveld. Ed developed his athletic skills, especially hockey, during his early years in Winnipeg. He and his parents visited California in 1947 and later moved to Los Angeles in 1953. Ed came to California with some regret, as he wanted to become a professional hockey player. Ed attended Hollywood High School where he graduated in 1955. He then decided to attend the University of Denver after learning his Canadian buddies were going there as well. While in Denver, Ed earned an accounting degree, played hockey and won an NCAA hockey championship and, later, was inducted into the University of Denver's Hockey Hall of Fame. After college, Ed became a CPA and worked at Pricewaterhouse for 5 years. In 1961, he was called to active duty in the Army for 6 months and then became a "weekend warrior" for an additional 5 ½ years. Ed also played on a semi-pro hockey team – the Burbank Stars – which his father was the General Manager of. Ed also coached a club hockey team of 16-year-olds and led them to a championship victory. Ed then went on to become the Controller of USC. It was there that he became an avid football fan, which led him to hosting tailgating parties for all of USC's home games, entertaining many friends and foes alike. Ed also had a passion for golf, leading him to become President of the Burbank Men's Golf Club. In 1979, Ed started at Alpha Therapeutic and later became CEO and President, retiring in 1998. Ed joined L.A. 5 Rotary Club 1987. He served on the Badge Committee and later served as President in 2006-2007. Ed was most proud of Rotary's efforts to stamp out polio worldwide. Ed is survived by his wife Mary of 37 years; 3 daughters, Susan (Bill) Koenig, Deborah Moelter and Paula Mandel; 2 stepchildren, Dana (Ivy) Kilgore and Lisa (Rick) Silver; and 7 grandchildren, Myles, Hayden, Ryan, Madison, Phoebe, Alex and Nicole. In closing, Ed was a great leader, always there for his family and will be greatly missed. Funeral Services at: Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, January 8th at 12:30pm (6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 7, 2020