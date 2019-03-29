Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Orange County Buddhist Church
909 S. Dale Ave.
Anaheim, CA
Harry Koike
Harry Koike

Harry Koike Obituary
Much beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, and good friend to so many, Harry Koike passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Harry was born in Sacramento, California, to his parents Toshio and Hatsumi Koike. He attended high school in Sacramento, and later attended UC Davis. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He operated Koike Landscaping, an award-winning and successful landscape contractor business, for over 45 years. Harry was one of a kind – always positive, giving, and reliable. He was an amazing man who was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. Harry is survived by his wife, Hiroko Koike; daughters, Lynette (Bob) Anderson, Colleen (Ken) Hennesay; grandchildren, Ariel, Rochelle, and McKenna Anderson and Blake and Trent Hennesay. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 3:00 p.m., at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
