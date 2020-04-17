Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Levy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Levy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Levy Obituary
Harry Levy, also known as "Skip," age 84, left this world on March 20, 2020 at his home in Newport Beach, CA. He was born in Chicago and graduated from Bowling Green University with a business degree. After moving to California, Skip started his own business in Los Angeles in the plating industry. He was known for his likeable personality. His wife of 45 years, Joan, and his two children, Heidi and Brian, will miss him very much.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -