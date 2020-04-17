|
Harry Levy, also known as "Skip," age 84, left this world on March 20, 2020 at his home in Newport Beach, CA. He was born in Chicago and graduated from Bowling Green University with a business degree. After moving to California, Skip started his own business in Los Angeles in the plating industry. He was known for his likeable personality. His wife of 45 years, Joan, and his two children, Heidi and Brian, will miss him very much.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020