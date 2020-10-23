January 6, 1958 - October 22, 2020 Harry O. Jacobsen passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's and Lewy Body Disease. Born in Hollywood, CA on January 6, 1958. Preceded in death by his father, Hans Peter Jacobsen, mother, Gertrude (Trudie) Zabala, and brother, Ty Jacobsen. Harry is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter, Meghan, son, Jake and granddaugher, Taylor. Also survived by his stepfather, Roberto Zabala and sister Grace Jacobsen. A celebration of Harry's life will be held in the Spring of 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store