February 19, 1923 - September 7, 2019 Harry Reis was born Heinz Reis in Frankfurt, Germany. Harry immigrated to the United States with his parents as a refugee in 1939. He lived in New York, where he met his wife of 67 years, Ruth Elaine Goldman. Ruth and Harry moved to California in 1952 where he worked in the aerospace industry. After his retirement he was a docent at the Museum of Tolerance and a volunteer at Kaiser Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, daughter, Melanie Steiner (Jonathan), granddaughter Emma, and daughter, Claudia Reis. Services Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2pm at Mount Sinai Memorial Park. In Harry's memory, contributions may be sent to the Museum of Tolerance.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019