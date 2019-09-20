|
September 18, 1929 - July 20, 2019 H. Richard ("Dick") Lamb, M.D., age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in San Marino, California, on July 20, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lymphoma. Dr. Lamb received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950 and an M.D. from Yale University in 1954, followed by psychiatric residency training, also at Yale. He was one of the most influential psychiatrists addressing the nexus of mental illness and criminal justice in the world; his work on deinstitutionalization and the criminalization of mental illness shaped public policy conversations for decades. His numerous publications include: 6 books, more than 50 book chapters and over 150 peer-reviewed articles. Despite all of his professional accomplishments, Dr. Lamb was a modest and quiet man, which often masked his subtle wit and remarkable intellect. Dr. Lamb also loved to travel, especially with his late wife, who together visited all six inhabited continents multiple times. Dr. Lamb was preceded in death by his wife of forty-four years, Doris M. Lamb, M.D., in 2013. He is survived by his three children, Jonathan Lamb, Carolyn Lamb, M.D., and Thomas Lamb, two step-sons, and six grandchildren. Those whose lives were touched by Dr. Lamb are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, October 5 at noon, followed by a reception. Those interested in attending are requested to contact Jonathan Lamb at [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dr. Lamb's name to the Treatment Advocacy Center at "www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29, 2019