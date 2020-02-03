|
1926 - 2020
He was born in Winnipeg, Canada, in 1926. His family came to Los Angeles in 1935 when his father, Rabbi Osher Zilberstein, became the Rabbi of the Breed Street Shul in Boyle Heights.
He attended Sheridan Street Elementary School, Hollenbeck Junior High School and Roosevelt High School. He graduated from UCLA in 1948. In 1949 he entered the Rabbinical School of the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, and received an M.H.L. degree and was ordained in 1953.
He then joined the U.S. Air Force as a Chaplain (1st LT) during the Korean War. He served at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas and Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi. Following his military service, he earned a teaching credential with his studies paid from the G.I. Bill.
He served as Rabbi in Lakewood, and then Lancaster, California between 1955 and 1959. In 1959, he became Director of Education at Temple Beth Am in Los Angeles and was the Associate to Rabbi Jacob Pressman.
In 1979 the Jewish Theological Seminary awarded him an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree. He also served as treasurer of the Western States region of the Rabbinical Assembly for twenty years.
He instructed thousands of students in his more than 65 years as a chaplain, religious school director and rabbi. Second and third generations refer to him as their rabbi. He had great satisfaction that many of his students became rabbis and cantors. His contributions to the Yiddishkeit of so many was key to transmitting Jewish heritage and an inspiration for other rabbis and Jewish educators. He served as rabbi at Temple Beth Am from 1959 until 1991 when he retired. He enjoyed his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife Kay, a true Aishet Chayel, a woman of valor. When asked for his best memory, he said "marrying Kay." They were happily married for 58 years. He is also survived by his sons Alan (Bonnie), David, and Robert (Rebecca), his daughter-in-law Teresa, along with his six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1973, his mother Rebbetzin Chana Rachel Twersky Zilberstein in 1929, and his step-mother Rebbetzin Reva Zilberstein in 2011.
The funeral service will be at Temple Beth Am at 1039 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, followed by burial at Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, or Temple Beth Am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020