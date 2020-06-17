Harry Sternberg
January 8, 1919 - June 14, 2020 Harry Sternberg, age 101, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at the Los Angeles Jewish Home. Born January 8, 1919 in Poland, he came to the United States as a six-month old infant. Raised in New York, he met and married Minerva Liptzin and eventually moved, along with their two children, to Los Angeles in 1949. His wife of 67 years preceded him in death on June 6, 2009. Harry leaves behind his daughter, Karen Berk, his son, Ira Sternberg (Gina), grandchildren, Michael, Aaron and Sarah and great grandchildren, Evan, Nathan, Isabella and Grace. After a long career in sales, Harry retired in 1984 and enjoyed reading, going for long walks and spending time with friends and family.Family Services will be held privately. In recognition of the exceptional care he received at the Los Angeles Jewish Home during the final year of his life, the family requests any donations be sent to the Los Angeles Jewish Home, 7150 Tampa Ave, Reseda, CA 91335 Attention: Corey Slavin.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
