November 20, 1943 - October 28, 2019 Harry W. Steere, 75, passed away on Monday, October 28th, at his home in Woodland Hills, CA, with his devoted wife of 44 years, Marcia, and their loving daughter, Elisabeth, at his side. Harry was born in Evanston, Illinois, to Mary Elisabeth (Libbie) Briggs Steere and Harry W. Steere, and grew up in Park Ridge Manor. The place where he met and began dating Marcia (Ely). Harry served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam and was a three-time Purple Heart recipient for his bravery. After serving in the Marines, Harry finished his education at California State University at Long Beach before marrying the love of his life. After a short time living and working in Missouri, they moved to Los Angeles when he was offered a position to manage the Sales team at Allied International. Always known for his tireless work ethic and business savvy, Harry grew the company swiftly and became President and partner within two years. Under Harry's leadership, Allied continued to grow, and Harry remained on as President until selling his share and retiring in 1989. Not one to slow down, Harry turned his attention to helping those less fortunate in the Los Angeles community. Marcia and Harry became active members and donors to the Saban Community Clinic in Los Angeles. In 2002, Harry and Marcia welcomed Elisabeth into their lives and again he re-focused, this time putting all of his energy and love into raising their daughter. Harry's true success in life was not in war, business, or philanthropy, but in his day-to-day support, love and devotion to Marcia, Elisabeth, and anyone else lucky enough to have called him family or friend. In addition to Marcia and Elisabeth, Harry is survived by his sister Carol L. Bartle, his nephew and nieces James Bartle, Erin Sterling Hendricks, Joseph Randazzo, Lauri Tarquinio, Jodi Randazzo and Randy Randazzo, plus numerous other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Los Angeles National Veterans Cemetery, 880 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, on Thursday, November 21st at 2:30 PM.In lieu of flowers the family would like contributions made to the Saban Community Clinic, 8405 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019