September 29, 1921 - March 7, 2020 Harry was born in Los Angeles to Greek immigrants, Kaliopi and Alex. He was a proud veteran of World War 2, and an ingenious, inventive, artistic craftsman. He had a green thumb that produced beautiful orchids and enormous zinnias. He groomed his bonsai collection to perfection. Harry was renown for his sublime grilled souvlakia and homemade fresh peach ice cream. He was happiest working with his hands, whatever the project or challenge. He loved spending time in his shop, working on his own creations or repairing something for a friend. It was a rarity to see him without a pipe in his mouth and a dog by his side. He loved hiking the hills around his beloved John Lautner home, stopping to visit with neighbors along the way. Many knew him as the proprietor of the Beachwood Market that was founded by his father Alex and his uncles nearly 100 years ago in the 1920's. Harry was pre-deceased by his loving parents, his beautiful first wife Pauline, his sweet son Paul, accomplished second wife Martha, and his two artistic brothers George and Dino. His daughter Cally, her children Alexander and Pauline, his stepson James, step-grandson Sean and nieces and nephews survive him. An event to honor Harry's life will be held by invitation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020