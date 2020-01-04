|
Age 92 passed away on December 26, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Toki Murakami and sister, Katherine "Kazuko" Nagao; he is survived by his children, Laura (Jonathan) Kono and Gregg Murakami; grandchildren, Jennifer (Vedant) Koppera, Kimberly and James Kono; great-granddaughter, Amaya Koppera; he is also survived by other relatives.Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church 222 S. Hewitt St. in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 4, 2020