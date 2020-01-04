Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for HARUKI MURAKAMI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARUKI "HARRY" MURAKAMI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARUKI "HARRY" MURAKAMI Obituary
Age 92 passed away on December 26, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Toki Murakami and sister, Katherine "Kazuko" Nagao; he is survived by his children, Laura (Jonathan) Kono and Gregg Murakami; grandchildren, Jennifer (Vedant) Koppera, Kimberly and James Kono; great-granddaughter, Amaya Koppera; he is also survived by other relatives.Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church 222 S. Hewitt St. in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARUKI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -