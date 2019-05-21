February 13, 1919 - April 22, 2019 Haruko Rose Tademaru, 100, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Born in Baldwin Park, California, she was valedictorian of both her grammar school and high school, and featured in the book Nisei Voices, which highlighted the first Japanese American valedictorians of California public schools. During World War II Haruko and her family were sent to the Amache internment camp in Colorado. She and her late husband Harry Tademaru relocated after the war to Chicago, where she actively volunteered at Midwest Buddhist Temple until the age of 99. She loved dogs, enjoyed reading, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Haruko was the beloved wife of the late Harry Tademaru, loving mother of the late Roy Tademaru, Helen Ideno, Eugene Tademaru and Sharon Mukoyama; cherished grandmother of Katherine Ideno Yee, David Tademaru, Karen Ideno-Chiou, Richard Tademaru, Gail Tanaka and Lori Mukoyama; and adored great-grandmother of 11. She is survived by her brother Frank Fujita and many nephews and nieces. Private services were held in Los Angeles, CA, and Chicago, IL. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 21 to May 26, 2019