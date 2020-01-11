Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Haruo Masuo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haruo T. Masuo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haruo T. Masuo Obituary
Haruo T. Masuo, long time resident of Cypress, CA, passed away peacefully 12/26 at age 94. Haru / Tom was predeceased by wife, Chieko, 2017, and son, Neal, 1966. He is survived by son Brian (Janet) and granddaughter, Sarah, of Seattle, along with many relatives, both related and "adopted."A proud native of Lahaina, he enjoyed "talking story" and sharing whatever snacks he never seemed to run out of. He was indeed a paradox - fiercely independent, but his 'Ohana open to all; set in his ways, but lovingly sentimental; teasing those closest to him, but always from the good part of his heart.Special thanks to Carol Nakasone (niece), Gary Wood family (neighbors) and Sarah Masuo, who provided care and extra pairs of eyes over him in his final days.He insisted on no funeral or service and will be inurned in his beloved Hawai'i at later date. In lieu of flowers or koden, please choose a favorite cause or charity. www.fukuimortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haruo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -