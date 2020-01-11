|
Haruo T. Masuo, long time resident of Cypress, CA, passed away peacefully 12/26 at age 94. Haru / Tom was predeceased by wife, Chieko, 2017, and son, Neal, 1966. He is survived by son Brian (Janet) and granddaughter, Sarah, of Seattle, along with many relatives, both related and "adopted."A proud native of Lahaina, he enjoyed "talking story" and sharing whatever snacks he never seemed to run out of. He was indeed a paradox - fiercely independent, but his 'Ohana open to all; set in his ways, but lovingly sentimental; teasing those closest to him, but always from the good part of his heart.Special thanks to Carol Nakasone (niece), Gary Wood family (neighbors) and Sarah Masuo, who provided care and extra pairs of eyes over him in his final days.He insisted on no funeral or service and will be inurned in his beloved Hawai'i at later date. In lieu of flowers or koden, please choose a favorite cause or charity. www.fukuimortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 11, 2020