June 27, 1922 - February 21, 2019 Harvey was born in Cleveland, Ohio, moved to Orange County, CA, in 1944. He lived in Laguna Beach, then Costa Mesa, where he spent the rest of his life. He proudly served in the U.S.M.C. in WWII "South Pacific, 1941 - 1944." Once home from the war he started a family, and worked as an electrician until retirement. In retirement he loved to travel, and was able to tour most of the United States. Harvey was preceded in death by his first wife Lucille F. Davis, and his wife of the last 45 years, Bennie J. Davis, and his son John L. Davis. He is survived by his children, Laurie Thompson, Terry Howard, Stephanie Williams, and Phillip Davis, and his sister Essi Davis. May you rest in peace, Dad. We will miss you very much. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019