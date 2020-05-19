April 12, 1942 - April 30, 2020 Harvey La Tourette, M. D. passed away April 30, 2020 after a long-running battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Born in a Japanese internment camp in Bangkok, Thailand , April 12,1942 to Elsa and Donald La Tourette MD. His father was a physician at the Bangkok Adventist Hospital. In 1943, Harvey and his family were released from Japanese internment in an exchange for Japanese Nationals and his family returned to the United States where they resided in the Los Angeles Area while his father enlisted in the US Military served as a doctor in the Pacific during WWII.After the war, Harvey and his family lived briefly again in Bangkok, Thailand, then Boston, Massachusetts, and Lynwood, California before moving in 1953, to Ceres, California, near Modesto, where his father, Dr. La Tourette began a permanent private medical practice. As a child, Harvey excelled on both the piano and the organ. With an appreciation of choir and organ music, he attended Episcopal services in Modesto and often journeyed to the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco to attend their religious musical presentations. Harvey graduated from Modesto Adventist Academy in 1959 and then attended Pacific Union College and La Sierra College before transferring to Stanford University where he enrolled as an English major, and pre-med student.After completing his B. A. at Stanford University, Harvey La Tourette enrolled in the School of Medicine at the Wayne State University, in Detroit, Michigan and graduated In 1974 with an M.D. degree. For a period he practiced medicine in his father's medical group in Ceres, California before moving to Southern California where in 1977, Dr. Harvey La Tourette joined the medical staff at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey. He served at the hospital for 26 years focusing first on drug rehabilitation and then spinal and traumatic brain injuries. He retired from Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in 2003.Dr Harvey La Tourette embraced the contemporary art scene during the 43 years he resided in Los Angeles. His personal and important art collection reflected both his passion for art as well as the friendships he maintained with many of the city's most notable artists. Harvey was also a regular at the Los Angeles Symphony where he continued the passion for classical music, he had begun in his youth. Dr. Harvey La Tourette is survived by his brother, Richard La Tourette, his sister, Barbara Donelle Stephens, nephews, Jason La Tourette, Issac Holden, Brent Ashworth, Eric Ashworth, Timothy Ashworth and nieces, Linda Ashworth Haddad, Melissa Berry, and Vanessa Holden, Carolyn Ashworth, and his cousin Arleen Downing, All of whom he loved dearly.



