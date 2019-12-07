|
|
June 3, 1933 - November 13, 2019 Harvey George Joffe, amazing husband, father, grandpa and friend, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019, at the age of 86. He was surrounded by loved ones at his home which he deeply loved and designed in Tarzana, CA. Born in New London, CT, on June 3, 1933, Harvey and his family moved to Massachusetts where they lived until moving to West Los Angeles, CA, when Harvey was a teenager. He attended University High School followed by UCLA where he became a die-hard Bruins fan who greatly enjoyed cheering on his alma mater as a basketball season ticketholder for over 51 years. Harvey married the love of his life, Marilyn "Cookie," on August 5, 1956 and spent the next 63 years building a beautiful life together, raising their daughter, Linda, and traveling the world. In later years, Harvey and Cookie's world revolved around their two grandsons, Brandon and Nico, spending endless weekends at their sports games. Nothing was more important to Harvey than spending time with family and friends. With a generous heart and a compassionate soul, Harvey made everyone who knew him feel special. Harvey worked multiple jobs to put himself through school, eventually becoming a successful and gifted CPA, ultimately forming his own accounting firm where he practiced for over 40 years. In addition, he taught evening classes at UCLA Anderson School of Management. Outside of his career, Harvey was an avid photographer who enjoyed capturing memories of his family and favorite adventures. Harvey will forever be remembered for his great sense of humor and infectious smile and will be incredibly missed by everyone who knew him, especially his loving wife, Cookie, daughter Linda and two grandsons, Brandon and Nico. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at 6001 West Centinela Avenue in Culver City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019