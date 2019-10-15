|
(77) passed away on September 17, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA. He was predeceased by his son, Garrett Omata and survived by his wife, Carole Omata; daughters, Christine (Herb) Loo and Cathy (David) Azama; grandchildren, Mitchell and Connor Loo, and Eric and Caitlyn Azama; sister, Nancy (Hiro) Ota; nephew and niece, Doug (Peggy) Ota and Kari (Mike) Langford; grandnieces, Taylor and Kendall Ota; also survived by other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30AM at Anaheim Free Methodist Church, 1001 N. Mayflower St., Anaheim, with Rev. Nancy Wong officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019