June 17, 1936 - July 30, 2020 Loving husband (Avra); father to Lynn Schenker (Rick), Julie Weber (Rick), Adam Sidell (Teresa), Jeremy Sidell (Melissa); grandfather to Cory, Danny, Josh, Kyle, Rachel, Evan, Miyo, Sydney and Scarlett; brother and friend. Harvey was a kind, gentle soul who will be missed by all he touched.



