April 18, 1934 - October 10, 2020 Hazel Dunbar, 86, called herself a "Gardena Girl" because she lived in or near Gardena most of her life. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Inglewood, Jester Hairston Metropolitan Choir and Los Cancioneros Master Chorale. She worked for LAUSD for over 35 years. She was "Auntie" to all her sister's family--Gregory Mark, Ronald, Brandon (Kara and King, Keanu, Kameron, Kamiga, Journee), Amber, Aaron Denny (Michelle and Jericho, Zoey) and many cousins in California and Hawaii. Services will be held at Inglewood Cemetery Parkview on November 13 at 11:00 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store