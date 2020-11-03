1/1
Hazel Hashimoto Dunbar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 18, 1934 - October 10, 2020 Hazel Dunbar, 86, called herself a "Gardena Girl" because she lived in or near Gardena most of her life. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Inglewood, Jester Hairston Metropolitan Choir and Los Cancioneros Master Chorale. She worked for LAUSD for over 35 years. She was "Auntie" to all her sister's family--Gregory Mark, Ronald, Brandon (Kara and King, Keanu, Kameron, Kamiga, Journee), Amber, Aaron Denny (Michelle and Jericho, Zoey) and many cousins in California and Hawaii. Services will be held at Inglewood Cemetery Parkview on November 13 at 11:00 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved